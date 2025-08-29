Manchester United consider selling HALF of Antony in odd co-ownership deal: report

Manchester United have reportedly moved one step closer to an agreement with Real Betis over Antony – but only for half of him.

The Brazilian is the Red Devils’ second-most expensive signing ever on account of his £86m move from Ajax in 2022.

After 96 appearances and just 17 goal involvements, the arrival of Ruben Amorim in the dugout at Old Trafford signalled the beginning of the end for Antony at the club.

Manchester United offered unique deal by Real Betis for Antony

Ruben Amorim did not see a place for Antony in his United squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia, Antony was deemed surplus to requirements by the Portuguese head coach, and headed out on loan to Real Betis for the second half of the season.

There, he looked a player transformed, registering nine goals and five assists in all competitions and leading club captain Isco to suggest crowdfunding his permanent transfer.

The Brazilian made a strong impression in Spain (Image credit: Alamy)

Antony wants the transfer – even offering to take a pay cut to get the deal done – and Betis want him back, but the numbers have proved tricky with the Red Devils setting a £39m asking price.

However, according to report from Diario de Sevilla, Los Verdiblancos have now offered around €20m for 50 per cent of Antony’s rights, which would essentially make them a co-owner of the player.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is a more common arrangement in Europe, but is relatively unheard of on English shores.

The agreement would essentially see United retain a 50 per cent sell-on clause on Antony, should he be sold by Betis in the future.

Antony wants to return to Betis, but the deal is far from simple (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, given the impression Antony made on Betis in his short-term loan spell, it is clear they are likely to be United’s best buyer.

The deal is an alien structure to English clubs, and is not ideal for the Red Devils as they attempt to balance their books after a summer of heavy investment, but they were never likely to be the winners in any Antony deal following their vast overpayment to Ajax.

In this case, it may be in the Red Devils’ best interest to take what they can and get the Brazilian’s wages off the books, to close one section of a troubled chapter in the club’s recruitment.

Antony is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt.