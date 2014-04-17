Beaten Everton must keep going, says Baines

Everton suffered only their second loss at Goodison Park this season on Wednesday, as their run of seven successive home Premier League wins came to an end.

As a result, Roberto Martinez's men now sit a point behind Arsenal in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification, with four games remaining.

"We are not in control of it," Baines told Sky Sports. "We are waiting for others to do us favours.

"But we have said all along it was going to be tough. It would be nice to have it in your own hands but we need to keep trying to win games and stay in there."

Team-mate Tim Howard echoed Baines' thoughts and admitted defeat to Palace was hard to take.

"It is disappointing because we had it in our hands," said the American.

"This was always going to be a difficult game being a make-up game and we had to be up for it. We've just got to hope they (Arsenal) slip up."