Beating Chelsea would reignite Premier League title race, claims De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne believes a Manchester City win over Chelsea on Wednesday would reignite the Premier League title race.

Chelsea's shock loss at home to Crystal Palace saw their advantage cut to seven points over Tottenham and a City victory at Stamford Bridge would increase the pressure on Antonio Conte's side.

De Bruyne, who struggled to make an impact in a short spell at Chelsea before being sold to Wolfsburg, accepted Chelsea are still the front-runners but stressed there is time for City to turn the season and an 11-point gap to the Londoners around.

"They're still a lot of points ahead but obviously they will try to win the game against us because if they lose and Tottenham win then maybe they have a little bit of pressure that they haven't had throughout the whole season until now," De Bruyne said.

"In the end you don't want the pressure that you've not had all season. I don't think they will be shaken [by the Palace result]. They are professional and know how to cope with a loss.

"But even if it's very difficult [to catch Chelsea] it's still possible mathematically. As long as nothing is given away it's still possible. We just have to try to win our games and in the end we will see what happens.

"It doesn't mean we're going to get the title but if Chelsea make a mistake and we can do something afterwards we will see."

De Bruyne believes there is more to come from City due to the progress they have been making under Pep Guardiola despite their surprise Champions League exit to Monaco.

"We just have a very different approach, playing style than we had last year," the Belgian added. "I think we're playing much better football but we have maybe had some growing pains and made a few mistakes that in the end cost us a few points but we're playing better.

"The job we're doing is really good and we have more points than last year so I think in general we're doing a better job. I think the team is very good together and the way we're evolving as a team is in the right direction.

"But we've made a few mistakes, had some growing pains and that's cost us points but if you see the games we should have won - it's always only a should have obviously - then we're closer to Chelsea. But it's stupid to talk about these things that should happen. Ifs don't exist in life.

"I think this team can get a lot better. A lot of players, especially the young guys who have just come in, they have limits that are probably unreachable for a lot of players. They're so young, just 20, 21 years old and what they're doing already now is unbelievable.

"Imagine if they continue to work hard and they achieve what they can do in three or four years. You cannot imagine. Everyone is thinking about now and for these young players it's not easy to do everything they do on a regular basis every three days."