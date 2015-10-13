Bebe looking to win big move with Rayo form

On-loan Rayo Vallecano forward Bebe has not given up hope of returning to one of the heavyweights of European football.

The 25-year-old made a surprise move to Manchester United in 2010 but only made seven appearances in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit and was widely derided as an embarrassing transfer flop.

A succession of loan spells punctuated his time in the Premier League before he sealed a transfer to Benfica in July 2014.

Having spent last season on loan at relegated Cordoba, Bebe is back in La Liga with Rayo.

He opened his account for the club in last month's 3-2 loss at Sevilla and retains lofty ambitions.

"I've never thought about returning to Man United, but nothing is impossible," Bebe told Publico.

"If I score 10 goals in La Liga then, for sure, I'll be able to sign for a big club.

"If I score 10 goals here for Rayo Vallecano, I'm going to have many big teams chasing me again next year."