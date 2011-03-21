Beckenbauer: Coaching changes will settle down

"It's really unique, sometimes during the season the coaches change teams but this year has been really exceptional," the FIFA executive committee member and former World Cup winning player and coach told Reuters.

"But it's not a trend, it's an exception."

Beckenbauer was especially taken about when Felix Magath returned to his former club VfL Wolfsburg on Friday only two days after an acrimonious split with Schalke 04.

Magath left Schalke even though they have reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

"It's very unusual to separate with the coach and then for him to sign with another club a day later, but it's an exception," said Beckenbauer.

"It is the way it is."

The last few weeks have seen some bizarre twists in German coaching which belies the Bundesliga's reputation for good organisation.

Apart from Magath, Armin Veh said he would leave Hamburg SV at the end of the season, but was then fired anyway the day after a 6-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Bayern coach Louis Van Gaal recently decided to part company at the end of the season, one year before his contract expires.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Jupp Heynckes last week announced he would quit at the end of the season with his team second in the Bundesliga and mounting a challenge for the title.