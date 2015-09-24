Beckham: I was never world-class

David Beckham says that he agrees with Alex Ferguson in regards to Manchester United only ever having four "world-class" players at the club during the Scot's tenure at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the launch of his latest book, 'Leading', earlier this week, Ferguson said that Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo were the only world-class players that he managed in his 26 years at the club.

And, when asked if he was offended by being left off the list, Beckham insisted that he agreed with his former manager.

"I don't take it as an insult at all, I played for the greatest manager of all time for the amount of time that I did," the former England captain told BBC Sport.

"I was lucky to have played with the players that I did, and the team that I did and be successful with the club that I loved and still love.

"I tend to agree with the manager. There were certain players that I played with that were world-class, but I'm proud to have been successful as a player, and I'm proud that, as a fan, we have the best players at the club."