Beckham predicts Premier League return for Ancelotti

David Beckham has backed his former coach Carlo Ancelotti to make a successful return to Premier League management.

Beckham played under Ancelotti at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain during the closing stages of his career, either side of the Italian lifting the league championship title with Chelsea in 2009-10.

A limp defence of that crown saw Ancelotti dismissed from his Stamford Bridge post, paving the way for stints with PSG and Real Madrid – where he won the Champions League for a third time as a coach.

The 56-year-old was linked with the managerial vacancy at Liverpool in the aftermath of Brendan Rodgers' sacking on Sunday but former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp is now the odds-on favourite to take the reins at Anfield.

Asked whether he could envisage Ancelotti returning to England, Beckham told Sky Sports News: "I can because he's a manager that people want to be in charge of a club.

"He's a manager that players love playing for.

"I was lucky that he brought me in on loan when he was at AC Milan, I played for him at PSG.

"So I know what he's all about. The players hold him in high regard and he's a winner.

"He'll fit in at any club he goes into because e's a manager who knows how to win games and how to win trophies.

"Whichever club he goes to he will be successful."