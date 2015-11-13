Beckham urges Ronaldo to return to Manchester United

David Beckham has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to re-join Manchester United if he decides to leave Real Madrid.

Ronaldo – who inherited the number seven shirt from Beckham at Old Trafford – has in recent months been linked with a move away from Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where he boasts a sensational goal-scoring record for the club.

Since leaving United in 2009, the Portugal international has scored 326 goals in 315 games to become Madrid's all-time leading scorer.

However, Ronaldo's future continues to be the subject of speculation.

Paris Saint-Germain continue to be heavily linked with a swoop, but Beckham believes a return to United should be his next move.

"I'd never advise anyone not to come back to United," Beckham is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News. "I'd have crawled back if I could.

"Cristiano is such a fans' favourite here - he was so successful here at Old Trafford and such a hard worker. Everyone you talk to that has played with him, been around his world, he's not just one of the most talented players in the game, he's a hard worker as well.

"If he decides to leave Real Madrid then for me personally the only place he should go is back to United."