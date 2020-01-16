Beech hails ‘real character’ of new signing Anderton

Carlisle boss Chris Beech believes he has added “experience, quality and strength” with the capture of left-back Nick Anderton.

The 23-year-old, who has joined United on a free transfer from Blackpool, where he made 27 appearances, has signed an 18-month contract.

Anderton started his career at home-town club Preston but has spent much of his time in non-league with loan spells at Chorley, Gateshead, Barrow and Aldershot followed by a permanent move to Barrow in 2016.

Beech told the club website: “He’s gone about his career the hard way, but that means he’s got real character and it sometimes helps a player to become very committed.

“From speaking to him I know this is a challenge he’s looking forward to. He wants to make an impact and he wants to help us to win games.

“He knows he has to earn the right to be in the team, but he’s coming here very focused and in a positive frame of mind.”

Beech has also rewarded defender Aaron Hayden with a new 18-month contract, with an option for a further year.

The former Wolves Academy graduate joined United last summer, and has impressed Beech in his short time at the club, making 13 appearances.