Belgium boss Wilmots prepared for USA battle

Belgium are seeking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1986, having topped Group H in Brazil.

Although the European nation have yet to reach the heights many expected of them before the tournament, Wilmots' men will begin their last-16 tie as favourites.

However, Wilmots knows the USA under Jurgen Klinsmann are a different proposition than in previous years.

"We are preparing for war," he is quoted as saying in Kicker. "They are very physically strong.

"Klinsmann has introduced the German mentality. I like that he always laughs, like me he lives football and always has fun.

"We were alike as players because we always want to win, we were both strikers and think offensively."