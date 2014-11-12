Belgium skipper Kompany to miss Wales clash

The Manchester City defender sat out his club's 2-2 Premier League draw at QPR at the weekend and was left out of the Belgium team for Wednesday's friendly against Iceland.

And coach Marc Wilmots revealed Kompany would not be in contention to feature when Chris Coleman's men visit Brussels this weekend.

"I received a call from Vincent earlier," Wilmots told RTBF. "He is out for Manchester City for 10 to 12 days, so is unavailable for Sunday.

"It's a shame but there is no problem, there are only solutions."

Belgium currently sit third in Group B, three points adrift of leaders Wales having played a game less.