Belhanda an injury concern for Morocco

"It's too early now to be sure of the extent of the injury. Hopefully by Saturday morning we'll have a realistic idea of the situation," team doctor Abdelrrazak Hifti told reporters.

The 22-year-old is considered as Morocco's talisman for the tournament, where they play in Group A with Angola, Cape Verde and hosts South Africa.

Their opening game is against Angola at Soccer City in Johannesburg on January 19.