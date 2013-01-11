Belhanda an injury concern for Morocco
By app
Morocco midfielder Younes Belhanda will find out on Saturday whether he will be able to play in the Africa Cup of Nations after he injured his thigh in training, the Morocco Football Federation said.
"It's too early now to be sure of the extent of the injury. Hopefully by Saturday morning we'll have a realistic idea of the situation," team doctor Abdelrrazak Hifti told reporters.
The 22-year-old is considered as Morocco's talisman for the tournament, where they play in Group A with Angola, Cape Verde and hosts South Africa.
Their opening game is against Angola at Soccer City in Johannesburg on January 19.
