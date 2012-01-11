Bellamy enjoying Liverpool buzz

Having scored six goals in 18 appearances this season, the Welshman is delighted to be injury-free and playing in the latter stages of tournaments.

"This is the kind of game that gives you a real buzz. It is why you play for Liverpool and this is what it brings," he said in the Daily Star.

"The club is used to playing semi-finals and finals and all we can do is give it our best and see where it takes us."

Bellamy, whose career has been hampered by injuries, has impressed since returning to Liverpool after Kenny Dalglish offered him a way out of the Etihad Stadium.

"I am at the stage of my career when I just want be available and having a chance to play every game.

"I have been injury-free and available for every single game which has been great for me.

"The manager and the medical staff here at Liverpool have given me that chance and I am very grateful to them for that."

The Cardiff-born attacker scored nine goals in 42 appearances for Liverpool the last time he represented the Merseyside club.

And with six goals to his name already this season, he will be hoping to start Wednesday's game to try and add to that number.

"I prefer playing to watching these games as I can try to do something about the result."

By Didrik Ottesen