Bellamy move infuriates Motherwell

The ‘Well are said to be considering issuing a winding up order against Cardiff to recoup a £175,000 debt owed to them by the Bluebirds.

The debt follows the transfer of full-back Paul Quinn From Motherwell to Cardiff in July last year.

Cardiff’s financial problems have been well documented with a transfer embargo only lifted last month.

But the signing of Bellamy on loan, in which Cardiff are said to be paying around £45,000 a week, has riled Motherwell chairman John Boyle.

He told The Guardian: “It is critical that clubs work constructively with each other to ensure we can manage a very difficult climate for the game. We have given Cardiff every chance to do the right thing.

“The board now believe that Cardiff’s position is untenable given their activity in the transfer market acquiring Jason Koumas, Tom Heaton, Danny Drinkwater, Seyi Olofinjana, Martin John and the loan signing of Manchester City’s Craig Bellamy.”

Motherwell accepted an offer of £300,000 for Quinn who made 27 appearances for the Welsh side last season.

An initial installment was paid up front but no further payments have been made with Cardiff missing a £100,000 payment due in January and a further £75,000 summer payment.

Motherwell issued a writ against Cardiff at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

Boyle said: “We have a job to protect and promote the interests of our own employees, fans and shareholders, and we will.

“I would urge [Cardiff chairman] Gethin Jenkins to pay this money plus costs and interest.”

By Dave Peddie

