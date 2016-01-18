Bellerin: Cech gives us confidence

The quality of Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is giving the defence plenty of confidence, according to Hector Bellerin.

Arsenal was disappointed to leave Stoke City with just a point after a 0-0 draw, but Bellerin said with Cech in goal the team was always confident of a clean sheet.

Stoke managed three shots on target, all of which Cech was equal to, and Bellerin was full of praise for the keeper after another strong performance.

"When we try to stop all the shots but they manage to get some on target then they have another man to beat and that is tough for them," he told Arsenal Player.

"We feel very confident with him in goal.

"They were great saves and it is very important to have a solid goalkeeper and Petr Cech is one of the best. I think he has given us that confidence at the back."

Bellerin had no hesitation in labelling Cech as the best keeper in the Premier League.

"It helps that this is a solid team defensively [that] has played a lot of teams together, and that you have probably the best goalkeeper in the league playing for you," he said.

"Not long ago he broke the record of clean sheets so you can see that when you look back that the goal is covered by a great player and that is very important for us. We are very happy to have him.

"I think the team defended really well as a unit and Petr made some great saves which were very important. A lot of big teams have lost at this ground and at the end of the day it is a point that could matter a lot at the end of the year."

Arsenal remain top of the table despite the draw via goal difference as they are tied with Leicester City on 44 points.