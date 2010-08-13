Ben Arfa dropped after missing training
MARSEILLE - France midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has been dropped by Olympique Marseille for Saturday's Ligue 1 trip to Valenciennes after he missed training for the second day in succession.
A tense standoff developed between both parties on Friday, with the gifted but temperamental 23-year-old desperate to leave for English Premier League Newcastle United but the Ligue 1 champions saying he would stay.
"Hatem is part of our squad and it will stay that way," chairman Jean-Claude Dassier told reporters.
"There is no serious offer from Newcastle. It's a crazy situation."
Coach Didier Deschamps, irritated by the transfer situation with Senegal striker Mamadou Niang also demanding a move, declined to comment.
Marseille suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by promoted Caen last weekend and are keen to sign Brazil striker Luis Fabiano from Sevilla.
Sevilla coach Antonio Alvarez suggested on Thursday a deal was close, saying he would not lose any sleep if Marseille's interest led to Luis Fabiano leaving.
