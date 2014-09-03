Ben Arfa pays tribute to Newcastle fans

Ben Arfa made the switch to the KC Stadium on transfer deadline day, seemingly bringing an end to his Newcastle career.

The France playmaker's contract at St James' Park expires at the end of the season and it now appears likely that he has kicked his last ball for Newcastle.

Former Lyon and Marseille man Ben Arfa has been frozen out of the Newcastle first team since April amid reports of a rift with under pressure manager Alan Pardew, who according to recent reports in English media has two games to save his position at the club.

Despite the breakdown in his relationship with the club's management, Ben Arfa insists he does not have any hard feelings towards Newcastle.

In an open letter released by the Evening Chronicle, Ben Arfa wrote: "To the Toon Army I want to pass on my thanks to all the fans that supported me during my time at the club and living in a city that will be forever in my heart.

"Thank you also to everyone at NUFC and to Hull for making this loan happen.

"I wish Newcastle the best of luck. I hope they have a good season.

"I can't wait to launch my career again with Hull and Steve Bruce. I thank him for the trust he has shown in me bringing me to this club."

Ben Arfa, who scored 14 goals in 86 appearances for Newcastle, ended the letter: "Howay the lads."

The 27-year-old could make his Hull debut against West Ham in 12 days' time but will be ineligible for the trip to Newcastle five days later.