Ben Chrisene in contention for Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell

Aston Villa v Liverpool – FA Youth Cup – Final – Villa Park
(Image credit: Nick Potts)

Ben Chrisene could make his Kilmarnock debut  against Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after the 18-year-old defender clinched a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Zach Hemming, on loan from Middlesbrough, could return to training in two weeks following a groin injury, while Jordan Jones will be back from a thigh injury in 10 days.

Chris Stokes played a game during the week after an injury lay-off, while Blair Alston picked up a bug which curtailed his training and Jeriel Dorsett (knee) and Scott Robinson (heel) remain on the sidelines.

Motherwell will have new signing Matt Penney in their squad.

The left-back joined on loan from Ipswich this week.

Two other left-backs, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll, are long-term absentees following surgery.

PA Staff