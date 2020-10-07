Ben Davies avoided discussing Tottenham’s big win over Man Utd with Ryan Giggs

Ben Davies admits he has stayed clear of discussing Tottenham’s 6-1 win at Manchester United with his Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

Davies is in line to be named Wales skipper against England at Wembley on Thursday with club-mate Gareth Bale back at Spurs nursing a knee injury.

United great Giggs was at Old Trafford on Sunday as the Red Devils suffered their joint-heaviest Premier League defeat, but Davies says the pair have not spoken about the game.

Ben Davies (background) is among the Tottenham players celebrating after Harry Kane scores in the 6-1 win at Manchester United on Sunday (Alex Livesey/PA)

“I don’t think it was up for discussion,” said Davies, who wore the Wales armband last month after Bale was substituted at half-time in the Nations League victory over Finland in Helsinki.

On the captaincy, the 27-year-old Spurs full-back added: “It would be amazing, an incredible honour.

“Something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid to lead Wales out. But no decision has been made yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Davies was part of the Wales side beaten 2-1 by England at Euro 2016 when the two nations last met.

Ben Davies says he has not spoken to Wales manager Ryan Giggs (right) about Tottenham’s 6-1 win at Manchester United (Liam McBurney/PA)

Bale put Wales ahead on the stroke of half-time in Lens before Jamie Vardy equalised and Daniel Sturridge struck an injury-time winner for the Three Lions.

“That 2016 game was a blow for us, we were so close to going through (to the knockout stages) after that game,” Davies said.

“After everything that happened later we kind of forgot about the England game. But for those who were there it was a tough loss to take at the time.

England were eventually embarrassed by Iceland in the last 16 of Euro 2016, while Wales reached the semi-finals.

England’s Daniel Sturridge scored a late winner against Wales at Euro 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

But two years later, Gareth Southgate’s England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Davies said: “It’s a very different England team now to the one we played against then.

“You can’t deny England are one of the best countries, their ranking shows it.

“When you play against some of the best countries in Europe you get to see what level you’re at and what you’ve got to offer.

“We have to show what we’re about and capable of doing at that level.”