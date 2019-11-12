Ben Davies insists relaxing night out can help Wales realise Euro 2020 finals dream

Ben Davies has revealed how a relaxing night out watching Liam Gallagher in concert can help Wales realise their Euro 2020 finals dream.

While the England camp dealt with the fall-out of the altercation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez, several members of the Wales squad were singing from the same song sheet on Monday night.

Tottenham defender Davies joined Joe Allen, Neil Taylor and others as former Oasis frontman Gallagher kicked off his UK tour in Cardiff.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher’s Cardiff concert was watched by members of the Wales football squad (Jacob King/PA)

“We had the evening off and eight or nine of us got to go there,” Davies said.

“It was nice, the boys had a good time. I loved it.

“It was good as I think as a group we have to be pretty calm this week. Emotions can’t get in the way.

“It’s about knowing what we are going to do and trusting the process of how we are going to play.”

The pressure is on Wales to win in Azerbaijan on Saturday and at home to Hungary next Tuesday to keep alive hopes of automatic Euro 2020 qualification.

But there has been a relaxed air around Ryan Giggs’ squad this week, with key men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey available for the tasks ahead.

Real Madrid forward Bale has played a full part in training after a month out with a calf injury, while Juventus playmaker Ramsey is set to feature for the first time in Euro 2020 qualifying.

“I think sometimes these things happen in football,” Davies said, referring to the Sterling-Gomez altercation.

“But if it happened in this camp I think it would be fine the next day.

“It is a man’s game sometimes. You just shake hands and get on with it.

England pair Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez were involved in an altercation on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“For us we have a good team spirit here. To see him (Bale) train is a big boost for the squad, he looks completely fine.

“We have a whole squad of players who want to play at every opportunity for our country.

“If you have someone like Gaz doing that, it’s an example for everybody else in the squad.

Key men Aaron Ramsey (left) and Gareth Bale are available for Wales this week (Joe Giddens/PA)

“And to have someone of Rambo’s quality coming back is amazing.”

Winning both games would guarantee Wales a top-two spot unless Slovakia – who are away to Group E leaders Croatia on Saturday – also take six points from their final two matches.

Should they miss out on the top two, Wales are almost certain to be in the play-offs in March.

“The excitement is there,” said Davies, 26, part of the Wales squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and often the most experienced member of the back four during this campaign.

“There are a lot of young, hungry, talented players who want to experience what we did in Euro 2016 and it’s no different from the senior players.

Croatia Pld 7 Pts 14 Hungary Pld 7 Pts 12 Slovakia Pld 6 Pts 10 Wales Pld 6 Pts 8 Azerbaijan Pld 6 Pts 1

“It’s been a bit chop and change through the campaign, but I think we have looked solid against some good sides in the last few games.

“As a squad we are in a good place, but as far as we are concerned that game on Tuesday doesn’t exist.

“It’s all about winning this first one. The Hungary game doesn’t matter if we don’t win this weekend.

“We know it can be a nervy game if you start getting caught up in trying to score too early or force things. But it’s a long 90 minutes.”