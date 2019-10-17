Ben Mansford to take up Blackpool chief executive role

Former Leeds and Barnsley chief executive Ben Mansford will take up the same role with Blackpool from November 1, the League One club have announced.

Mansford will return to English football following two years with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, where he oversaw last season’s league title.

Mansford spent three years as Barnsley’s chief executive before moving to Leeds in 2016.

“I’m honoured to be appointed the chief executive officer of Blackpool Football Club,” Mansford said in a statement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Maccabi, however, after speaking to Simon (Sadler, owner) in recent months I found his commitment and desire to succeed at his hometown club infectious and the opportunity was too exciting to turn down.

“I believe I can offer the club a great deal. I’m confident that working with Simon Sadler and Simon Grayson, along with the management team that we will build, we can develop the club to be one the supporters and the local community can be proud of.”