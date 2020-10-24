Ben White won’t let transfer talk bother him – Brighton boss Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter is confident Ben White will not be affected by transfer speculation.

Earlier this week it was reported the Seagulls would demand at least £50million for the 23-year-old centre-back if Liverpool – missing the injured Virgil Van Dijk – try to sign him in January.

Leeds wanted to bring White back to Elland Road after he impressed for them on loan during their Sky Bet Championship-wining campaign last term, and he was also linked with a number of other Premier League clubs during the transfer window.

He signed a new four-year deal with Brighton on September 1 and has started each of their five league games so far this season, operating in midfield in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Speaking about White ahead of Monday’s home clash with West Brom, Potter said: “I think it is a bit like it was at the start of the season – all sorts of talk about he’s doing this, he’s doing that, and it is generated by outside, by outside of our control really.

“It is part of the football noise. The transfer window closes last week and we are already having conversations around transfer speculation, it is just the way it is.

“I know he is level-headed enough to not let it affect him.

“I think at this level you have to know it is part of the territory, it is part of the job of being a footballer, part of what you have to deal with.

“Consistently all he has done is just get on with his football, all he has done has come into training, be professional, tried his best and tried to play football. I have no concerns about Ben.”

When asked specifically about the reported price tag, Potter said: “I haven’t heard anything.”