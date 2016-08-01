Ben Yedder turned down Arsenal move - Dupraz

Wissam Ben Yedder turned down Arsenal to sign for Sevilla, Toulouse coach Pascal Dupraz has revealed after the striker completed his move from the club.

Ben Yedder finalised his switch to the LaLiga outfit on Monday, signing a five-year contract to replace Atletico Madrid's new striker Kevin Gameiro.

Dupraz said Arsenal were among the clubs hoping to sign Ben Yedder, who hit 17 Ligue 1 goals last season to help Toulouse avoid relegation by a point.

"He could have gone to Arsenal, who are one of the best," Dupraz told Estadio Deportivo.

"But Sevilla are also a big club and I think LaLiga is perfect for him, because he is a technical player and very attacking."

Dupraz insisted Sevilla will improve as a result of replacing Gameiro with Ben Yedder, who he described as "one of the best I have ever seen".

"Sevilla have not found a replacement for Gameiro, they have found a better striker," said the Toulouse coach, who also paid tribute to Ben Yedder on Twitter.

"Gameiro is a fantastic player, but Wissam is one of the best I have ever seen."