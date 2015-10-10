Benatia nearing Bayern Munich comeback

Bayern Munich have received some encouraging news on the injury front as Medhi Benatia is nearing his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

The Morocco international picked up the knock in the 2-1 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim on August 22 and has since been out of action.

Benatia is hopeful he can soon resume regular training, though, and could return to the pitch by the end of the month.

"I am already doing a lot better than before," Benatia was quoted as saying by Bild.

"I hope to be able to resume squad training within 10 to 14 days."

The 28-year-old joined Bayern from Roma in August 2014, but has struggled for consistency with the Bavarians so far.

He made 24 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side last campaign, scoring two goals in the process.

Benatia has a contract with the Allianz Arena side until June 2019.