Benayoun: Ancelotti wants me

Benayoun has admitted that an exit from Merseyside now looks likely this summer, with the Premier League champions declaring their interest in the attacking midfielder, according to the player.

“Ancelotti wants me for next season and now everything depends on Liverpool.

“Chelsea will have to pay some £6 million but I believe that in the end I'll be moving there,” Benayoun told the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old made 39 appearances for Liverpool this season in all competitions, scoring nine goals along the way.

His exploits could not stop the Reds’ dismal season however, as the club finished a disappointing 7th in the Premier League and crashed out of the Europa League in the semi-finals.

Benayoun has never revealed any public desire to quit Anfield previously - unlike some of his fellow Liverpool stars - but his future at Stamford Bridge now appears to be sealed with his latest remarks.

Rafa Benitez would be disheartened to lose such a valuable squad member, but is also resigned to conceding that a reasonable offer from Chelsea would be too difficult to turn down.

The Liverpool manager has recently been informed that his transfer kitty may have to be formed by the sale of players, and Benayoun could be the first to leave in order for Benitez to begin his pre-season plans.

Also heavily linked with a move to Chelsea is midfielder Javier Mascherano, who has previously made no secret of his desires to make a move away from Liverpool.

The Argentine midfielder has also been touted as a £6m target for the Blues, and could join Benayoun at Stamford Bridge should agreements be made between the two clubs.

By Joe Brewin

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook