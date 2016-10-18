Bender, Mehmedi frustrated at failure to punish Tottenham

Bayer Leverkusen duo Lars Bender and Admir Mehmedi were left disappointed that they could not find a winner in Tuesday's clash with Tottenham at the BayArena.

Spurs enjoyed the better of the first half of the Champions League Group E encounter, but Leverkusen pressed throughout the second period and only a string of fine saves from captain Hugo Lloris ensured that the game finished 0-0.

Mehmedi saw a low effort tipped around the post not long after Lloris had produced a stunning reaction save to deny Javier Hernandez, and the Switzerland international admitted that a failure to make the most of their opportunities was frustrating.

"We created loads of chances in the second half but didn't manage to make the most of them," he said. "That's not good."

Midfielder Bender added: "We had plenty of chances to score and we should have rewarded ourselves with a goal.

"You have to admit that there were two very good teams on the pitch, so we need to live with the draw now."

The result - Leverkusen's third draw in as many games in the competition - leaves them third in the group at the halfway stage, two points behind leaders Monaco.

Head coach Roger Schmidt has now challenged his side to fight for top spot after what he considered to be a praiseworthy performance.

"A big compliment to my team. We wanted to give everything and the team has done that," he told a news conference.

"We've played against all three of our group opponents. We know we can finish first. Now it's up to us."