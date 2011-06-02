Bendtner asking price around £10 million

The Arsenal striker, who found himself on the Emirates Stadium bench more often than not last season, is preparing to leave the London club this summer in the search of first-team football; stating that he is “not satisfied” with being a bit-part player.

The Danish international has been linked with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, while manager Arsene Wenger is believed to be keen to capture Karim Benzema from Real Madrid.

Arsenal have lacked a player to match Robin van Persie’s scoring calibre in recent years, and the ex-Birmingham City loanee could be one in a long line of players due to leave the club in the coming months.

Bendtner has never talked down his belief in his own talent, and could be leaving the Gunners for a fee of around €11 million, according to his father.

"One hundred million crowns (approx €11 million)," Thomas Bendtner told Danish newspaper B.T when asked about Nicklas' valuation.

"He has been valued higher before. But of course, if you are on the bench the price goes down.

"Nicklas has the qualities to live up to this sum and we can certainly find a club that is willing to pay."

Arsenal’s No.52 has made 98 appearances for the London club, scoring 22 times in the process.

By Elliott Binks