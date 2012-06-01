Bendtner: Denmark goal burden no problem

The Danes have been placed in a difficult group including Germany, Holland and Portugal. And although his team are classed as rank outsiders alongside Greece and the Republic of Ireland, the Arsenal forward knows there is still pressure to perform.

But the 24-year-old is confident that the burden can inspire him to play at his best.

“That’s not a problem at all,” he says in the June 2012 issue of FourFourTwo.

"I scored three goals in the qualifying group, including the winner against Portugal, and I am happy to have goal-scoring responsibilities. I enjoy the pressure. That’s my job."

Last season was one of change for the powerfully-built Dane. He spent the year on loan at Sunderland after falling out of favour with Arsene Wenger.

Initially brought to the Stadium of Light by Steve Bruce, who previously had the player on loan at Birmingham City, Martin O’Neill took over the reins following Bruce's exit.

The Black Cats ended the campaign strongly with Bendtner netting a total of eight goals in 27 appearances.

He said: “It has done me plenty of good being at Sunderland. The more you play, the better you feel physically and mentally.”



By David Arnold