Bendtner dropped after being late for training

The former Arsenal man has made 16 Bundesliga appearances for Dieter Hecking's side since his move from the Premier League - scoring just once in the German top flight.

However, the Denmark international was left out of the 1-1 draw at the Volkswagen Arena.

After suggestions Bendtner could have been injured, sporting director Klaus Allofs revealed the striker had instead been late for training on Friday.

"Nicklas was going to play from the beginning but our training session was clearly earlier than he thought," Allofs told Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

"There are a lot of ways of finding out when training is and it is not as if there is that much traffic in Wolfsburg."

Bendtner, who has often played second fiddle to the likes of Andre Schurrle and Bas Dost for Dieter Hecking's side took to Instagram following the game.

"Stay strong and look forward. Mistakes can be made, but you got to deal with it and keep progressing," he wrote.