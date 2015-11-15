Bendtner optimistic despite loss

Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner is pleased his team struck late to remain in their Euro 2016 qualifying play-off against Sweden.

An Emil Forsberg goal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty either side of half-time at the Friends Arena in Solna put the hosts in control on Saturday.

But Nicolai Jorgensen got on the scoresheet with 10 minutes remaining to see Denmark trail 2-1 heading into Tuesday's second leg.

Bendtner, who played a full game, was pleased the visitors left with an away goal.

"We talked at half-time that we had to go out and do better for the second half," he was quoted as saying by Fyens.

"So it is obviously negative, they got a penalty, but the positive is that we scored so we were in the game."

Bendtner urged his team to maintain possession better in Copenhagen, saying they looked dangerous at times in the first leg.

"In the periods where we played ball, we did well," he said.

"But we did not do it enough."