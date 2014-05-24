Bendtner, Park expected to leave Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's patience with Bendtner and Park has seemingly run out with the two forwards among seven players placed on the club's free-transfer list.

The Premier League requires all clubs to reveal which players will be retained by the third Saturday of May, while they must also provide a list of those whose contracts have expired.

Although players on the free-transfer list may re-sign with their former clubs before next season, it seems unlikely that Bendtner and Park will be given another chance by Wenger.

Bendtner played just 14 matches in all competitions for Arsenal in the 2013/14 campaign, scoring twice, but his continuing disciplinary problems off the field have ensured the Danish striker remains on the outer at the Emirates.

Park, who is set to lead the line for South Korea at the FIFA World Cup, played just nine minutes for Arsenal this season, coming off the bench in the League Cup, while he only managed two appearances on loan at Watford in the second half of the campaign.

Bendtner has scored 47 goals in 171 appearances for Arsenal, since making his debut in 2005, while Park has just one goal in seven games in three seasons at the Emirates.

Champions Manchester City put eight players on their free-transfer list, confirming Joleon Lescott is set to leave Etihad Stadium, while the future of Gareth Barry, who spent this season on loan at Everton, may also be at another club.

Tottenham have released second-choice goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, while Swansea's well-travelled strikers Leroy Lita and David N'gog are unlikely to remain at the Liberty Stadium next season.

Crystal Palace are expected to offer new contracts to striker Marouane Chamakh, midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi and goalkeeper Julian Speroni, although they are free to sign elsewhere, while Fulham quartet John Arne Riise, Damien Duff, Steven Sidwell and John Heitinga are also up for grabs.