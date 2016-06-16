Benfica's Gaitan set for €25m Atletico switch

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Benfica to sign midfielder Nicolas Gaitan for €25million.

Gaitan made 37 appearances this season as Benfica claimed a league and cup double for the third year in a row.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Boca Juniors in 2010, is part of Argentina's squad competing the Copa America Centenario.

Agreement with for the transfer of June 16, 2016

Gaitan will travel to Madrid to "complete all the formalities" once his participation in the tournament in the United States is over.

He has made 15 appearances for his country, scoring twice.

Benfica confirmed the value of the deal after Atletico had announced it on Thursday.