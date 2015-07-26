Benitez again refutes Ronaldo rift rumours

Rafael Benitez has reiterated there is no problem between himself and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested the pair have traded heated exchanges during pre-season, and tension erupted between them after Benitez disallowed a Ronaldo goal during training.

Despite talk of a rift within the Madrid camp, Ronaldo has started both friendlies at the International Champions Cup in Melbourne against Roma and Manchester City.

With Benitez set to lead his new charges against former club Inter in Guangzhou on Monday, he again insisted he had no issues with the Portugal international.

"My relationship with him is good," said Benitez. "When someone gets angry during a training session, but then does their job, there's no problem, it's fine."