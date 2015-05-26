Benitez almost certain for Real job

Rafael Benitez is a "99 per cent" chance of taking over at Real Madrid, according to Carlo Ancelotti's agent.

Ancelotti was sacked by Real on Monday after his team finished second to Barcelona in La Liga and were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

His agent, Ernesto Bronzetti, said the rumours of Napoli coach Benitez being in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu next season were almost certainly true.

"Yes, it's 99 per cent sure it will be him," Bronzetti told RAI Sport when asked if Benitez was the favourite to replace Ancelotti.

Bronzetti also confirmed Ancelotti's desire to take a year off.

Real won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup trophies this season, but that was not enough for the club's hierarchy.