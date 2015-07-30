Benitez backs Mihajlovic, Milan to succeed

Rafa Benitez said Milan will rise to become a powerhouse again, ahead of Real Madrid's International Champions Cup date against them.

The San Siro club have experienced instability in terms of managers, with no less than four people in the top job in 2014 alone - with the end of Massimiliano Allegri's reign followed by short stints from Mauro Tassotti as a caretaker, plus Clarence Seedorf and Filippo Inzaghi.

But former Inter boss Benitez said under Sinisa Mihajlovic - who he will coach against in Real's final match in the pre-season tournament in Shanghai on Thursday - Milan are in safe hands to regain their powerhouse status in Serie A.

"It is a club I like a lot," the Spaniard said on the eve of their clash with Milan.

"The [managerial] change means they are still very ambitious and they want to get better.

"They have big players, and a big manager who made a great season last year [with Sampdoria], and I am pretty sure they will be successful in the future."

Milan have finished eighth and 10th respectively in their past two domestic campaigns, with their most recent trophy coming in the form of the Italian Supercoppa in 2011.