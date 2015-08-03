Benitez: Benzema and Bale going nowhere

As rumours linking Karim Benzema with a move to Arsenal refuse to go away, Rafael Benitez has insisted the striker will stay at Real Madrid.

The France international has been the subject of speculation throughout the current transfer window, with Arsenal reportedly interested in bringing the forward to the Premier League.

At a media conference ahead of the Audi Cup, Benitez was once again quizzed on the future of Benzema, who will miss the pre-season tournament in Munich due to a thigh injury.

"I think he will stay," the Spaniard said. "He trains well and I am satisfied with him."

Benitez also fielded questions on Gareth Bale, moving to quash talk of Real receiving bids for the Welshman.

"Of course Gareth is a very important player for us. I won't talk about any offers and what might happen," Benitez said.

"He wants to play for Real Madrid, he is happy and he will play a great season for us.

"The first impressions that I have are excellent. I have a great team, great players and I am delighted.

"From the word go we have seen a tremendous desire to win titles."

Real take on Tottenham in the semi-final of the Audi Cup on Tuesday, with Bayern Munich and Milan locking horns ahead of a third/fourth place play-off and a final.