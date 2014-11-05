Benitez 'convinced' of Napoli progression

The Swiss side currently top Group I after their win over Napoli last time out, with Sparta Prague and Rafael Benitez's side level on points in second and third respectively.

With Napoli hosting Young Boys at the Stadio San Paulo this week, Benitez is confident his in-form team can get back on track in Europe with the group stages now entering the latter stages.

Having seen Napoli crash out of the Champions League at the play-off stage to Athletic Bilbao, the Spaniard believes Europa League success is achievable for his side.

"I was slaughtered when I said being knocked out the Champions League wasn't a disaster," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We have to manage our emotions. We know we're the stronger team but we have to prove it on the pitch.

"If we don't win there will be other opportunities to go through but I’m convinced Napoli will go through."

Benitez is set to rotate his side for he visit of Young Boys, with Michu, Marek Hamsik and David Lopez all out of action with illness and injury issues.

However, the former Inter and Liverpool coach still maintains his side will have enough to extend their unbeaten home run in European competition to eight games.

"I'm convinced we can do well using the whole squad. If I wasn't convinced of that I wouldn't make changes," he added.

"We have enough quality to deal with all of our commitments this season.

"It will be a tough game, Young Boys are capable of playing good football.

"I think it’s a chance for them to show off on a big stage, the Swiss will give 100 per cent."