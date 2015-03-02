Benitez frustrated at refereeing decisions
Rafael Benitez again lamented questionable refereeing decisions after Napoli fell to a 1-0 defeat at Torino on Sunday.
The Spaniard has previously criticised officials this season and raised more concerns following two controversial incidents against Torino.
A penalty claim against Emiliano Moretti was waved away by referee Massimiliano Irrati and Benitez then looked on in anger as Torino's Fabio Quagliarella escaped a second booking.
"There were incidents, which I think everyone saw clearly," the Spaniard told Sky Sport Italia. "I am tired of talking about these things.
"My opinion? My opinion is that I am tired of seeing certain things."
The aforementioned decisions added to a frustrating night for Benitez, who was not impressed with what he saw from Napoli.
"I just don't like losing," he added. "That's all. I didn't like the first half, I didn't like many things and I am tired.
"I liked the second [half] up until the mistake for their goal, but that was still not sufficient."
