Benitez has not been given ultimatum - agent

Rafael Benitez has not been given an ultimatum by the Real Madrid board, according to his agent Garcia Quilon.

Pressure has been mounting on Benitez, with reports suggesting the Madrid coach has lost the support of his players just six months into his time in the Spanish capital.

That pressure was compounded after Madrid's 1-0 loss to Villarreal on Sunday which cost them the chance to close up on La Liga leaderrs Barcelona after Luis Enrique's side drew 2-2 at home to Deportivo La Coruna.

But Benitez's agent has assured there is no ultimatum in place for the 55-year-old.

"Ultimatum? We don't know anything about that, no-one has formally communicated anything," Quilon told Mediaset. "Everything is speculation."

On Benitez's relationship with the Madrid players, Quilon said: "He has a correct relationship, both on a sport and human level."