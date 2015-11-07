Benitez: No one knows what Ronaldo said to Blanc

Rafael Benitez does not believe anyone knows what Cristiano Ronaldo said to Laurent Blanc after Real Madrid's Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

The 30-year-old was pictured speaking into the Frenchman's ear following Madrid's 1-0 win on Tuesday, before being photographed winking at PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Reports in France suggested that Ronaldo told Blanc he "would love to work" with the 49-year-old, but Benitez believes there is no substance to the claims.

When questioned on the subject, the Spaniard called his press officer and whispered in his ear before stating: "What did I say? Nobody knows. There's your answer."

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has since stated that the Portuguese will finish his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Benitez insisted he is focused and ready to play.

"I have seen Cristiano hungry for goals and content, and I read that his agent said he will finish his career here," the former Napoli boss said.

"If he is as happy and efficient as he was today then I'm completely relaxed. I hope he scores a lot of goals."

Real Madrid sit ahead of second-placed Barcelona in La Liga on goal difference and travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to face Sevilla on Sunday.

Benitez acknowledged it will be a testing fixture but says his side will look to dominate.

"It's a difficult stadium to go to," he said. "They are a side with a spectacular history, especially in the last few years.

"It won't be easy, we know that we have to concentrate a lot and impose our style of play."