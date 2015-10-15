Benitez: No problems between Ronaldo, Bale

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez has laughed off suggestions there is a rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

The Welshman became the most expensive player in the world when he joined Madrid from Tottenham in 2013, dethroning Ronaldo in the process, and there have been a number of reports since that the duo have a cold relationship.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett further fuelled speculation earlier this week when he stated the two are complete opposites, while also taking a dig at the Portugal international's activities off the pitch.

However, Benitez is adamant that there are no problems between his star attackers.

"There is no problem between Cristiano and Bale," the Madrid coach told Onda Cero.

"At Real Madrid, everything tends to get magnified, sometimes because of jealousy or to attack the club and that surprises me."

Ronaldo has been a key figure for Madrid again this season, but has yet to score a free-kick despite trying his luck on a number of occasions.

Benitez has no intention of stripping the prolific attacker of his dead-ball duties, though.

"Cristiano practices taking free-kicks and he is very good at them.

"It's just a question of time before they start going in again.

"We have a few players who are very good at set-pieces and he is one of them. It will all come together with hard work and he is working hard on his free kicks."