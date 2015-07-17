Benitez: Ramos central to Real's plans

Manchester United target Sergio Ramos will not be leaving Real Madrid, according to coach Rafael Benitez, who heaped praise on the Spain international centre-back.

Ramos has continued to be linked with a move to United and there are fresh reports out of Spain claiming Louis van Gaal is preparing to make one final offer for the defender.

Real president Florentino Perez recently insisted he has no intention of selling Ramos, who has two years remaining on his contract, while there is speculation the 29-year-old could be handed the captaincy following Iker Casillas' departure.

And Benitez reiterated Perez's stance when quizzed by reporters at a media conference in Melbourne on Friday.

"There is a lot of talk about his [Ramos'] situation. For me he is an enormous professional. He applies himself and does everything that the team and I ask," Benitez said ahead of Real's opening International Champions Cup match against Roma on Saturday.

"The president has already commented that he is staying with the club."

Benitez, who plans to build around Ramos as he bids to improve Real's defence after the team conceded more La Liga goals than champions Barcelona, rivals Atletico Madrid and Valencia last season, added: "I have spoken to him at length in the summer about his ideas and his future.

"I see Sergio as an integral part of our team. He is a winner and that is what we need in our team."