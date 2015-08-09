Benitez relaxed about toothless display in Oslo

Rafael Benitez played down the significance of Real Madrid's 0-0 stalemate at Valerenga, citing the absence of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo as the key reason for his side's struggles in front of goal.

Real, shorn of Benzema and Ronaldo due to injuries, dominated Sunday's friendly in Oslo, but were left frustrated as a solid performance by goalkeeper Sascha Burchert and a lack of cutting edge proved decisive.

Gareth Bale and Denis Cheryshev saw chances come and go, although Benitez is not overly concerned by the result.

"We're talking about pre-season, friendlies and the team created enough to score," said the Real head coach to the club's official website.

"Our precision let us down.

"We're not a hundred percent satisfied, but I'll take away the positives, I'm pleased with how we pressured, the way we won the ball back and created chances.

"We're missing players. Our top-scorers aren't here.

"If you gave them 20 chances then these players would have scored, but the important thing is to create openings, that the team is solid and press in the opposition area as we did."

One positive to emerge from the game was the performance of Real youngster Martin Odegaard on his return to Norway.

The 16-year-old looked lively in his 47-minute outing and has been linked with a loan move to aid his development.

Benitez said: "He's played well and shown his quality even though this was just a friendly.

"If I were him, I'd be happy to be at Real Madrid and I'd work hard to improve every day."