Benitez relieved for Hillsborough families

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has welcomed the findings of Tuesday's verdicts in the Hillsborough inquest.

The deaths of 96 fans at the 1988-89 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough were ruled unlawful killings as a jury found the South Yorkshire police chief superintendent in command at the match, David Duckenfield, was "responsible for manslaughter by gross negligence" due to a breach of his duty of care.

Benitez managed Liverpool from 2004 through to 2010, winning the Champions League in 2005, and the Newcastle United boss said he was relieved for the families who have fought for justice for so long.

"After so many years fighting for justice I am really pleased to see the verdict today, which confirms what we have been saying for a long time," he told the club's website.

"I am especially pleased for the families of the 96 who have sought justice for so long and with such dignity, as well as for the people of Liverpool and for football fans in general.

"Hopefully this verdict today will ensure that this kind of tragedy can never happen again."