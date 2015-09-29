Benitez: Ronaldo will score again soon - but Madrid cannot rely on him

Rafael Benitez has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to find his scoring touch against Malmo but insists Real Madrid must supply goals from elsewhere.

The Portugal star has scored eight times so far this season but all of those goals came in just two matches, against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and Espanyol in La Liga.

Ronaldo came in for criticism for his finishing following Madrid's 0-0 draw with Malaga on Saturday but Benitez insists the likes of Isco and Jese Rodriguez must help share the goalscoring burden.

"We created a lot of chances. We have not conceded. But yes, we have to increase our accuracy," said the Madrid boss ahead of Wednesday's trip to Malmo in the Champions League. "The players were not calm enough to make the best decisions because they were so eager to score [against Malaga].

"I see Cristiano as I see the team. While the team creates chances, Cristiano has the opportunity to score. I'm sure he'll score goals, he's a guarantee for goals. He has my absolute confidence. I think it's normal that Malmo are thinking about stopping him, he has fantastic attacking potential.

"Our second line of attack needs to improve its goal tally, too. Players like Isco, Jese, et cetera. We can't only rely on [Karim] Benzema and Cristiano.

"In this case, what's important is to continue encouraging and motivating all of the players who score the team's goals. It's only a matter of time until our attacking players start scoring again."

Benitez has been criticised in some quarters in Spain for being a too defensively-minded coach for Madrid, but the former Napoli boss has shrugged off such comments.

"There is no Benitez 'method'. We try to be more solid in defence without losing the quality in attack," he said.

"You have to rotate when you're at a team like Real Madrid. I think a team with this quality allows that. But the difference lies in the quality of the players.

"If you're in the Champions League it's because you're of a standard. We have to play to our best as they will leave everything out on the pitch.

"We have to play in the best way possible. We've prepared for the game and studied videos of Malmo."