Benitez set for talks over Napoli extension

The former Liverpool and Chelsea boss has hinted at leaving Stadio Sao Paolo at the end of the season, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City rumoured to be among his potential destinations.

As Napoli remain in the running for the UEFA Europa League and the Coppa Italia, Benitez warned his side not to be distracted by any uncertainty.

"In the coming weeks I will see the president and we'll see. We will always seek the best for Napoli," Benitez explained.

"Aside from what has been said, the team must be concentrated to give the best. You have to win every game.

"With Chelsea we won the Europa League, but I had known in January that I would go away."

Juventus' continued Serie A dominance sees them lead the top flight by 14 points from Roma, with Napoli sitting fifth going into Saturday's clash with Rudi Garcia's side.

With two trophies up for grabs as well as the potential to gain a UEFA Champions League berth for next season, Benitez says Napoli are up for the challenge.

"I am always positive and I think the team will do well. We will assess everything and we will do what is best for Napoli," he added.

"Everyone is aware of the importance of each game. Deciding who should play for me is the hardest thing but the team is ready.

"We have to be calm and keep our balance. I want to go there and win, even if it will not be easy."