Benitez thrilled by Liverpool title charge

Brendan Rodgers' leaders host second-placed Chelsea on Sunday and know victory would put them on the brink of a first league crown since 1990.

Benitez, who is now the coach of Serie A outfit Napoli, led Liverpool to UEFA Champions League success in 2005, but was unable to secure a Premier League triumph and would love to see the Anfield outfit end their wait for domestic glory this season.

"I have a lot of friends there, so I am really pleased for them because they are really close to the title," Benitez told Perform.

"I think it is a very good moment for them and hopefully they can win because you can see the passion in the city.

"When you have two or three years building the team and you can compete at this level, I think that everybody has to be pleased."

Benitez believes home advantage could prove significant when Chelsea visit Anfield this weekend.

Liverpool recorded a 3-2 victory over Manchester City in their last home game and will be aiming to land another significant win against a title rival.

"Anfield will be a key factor," Benitez added. "We have seen against Manchester City - the intensity and the tempo of the game.

"Liverpool are playing one game a week and that is a big advantage because physically, maybe, they are a little bit fresher than the others."

"Chelsea have spent another £100million this year, so it's a very good team, but Anfield can maybe make the difference."