Benitez twice rejected Real Madrid, says agent

Prior to taking the reins at Serie A outfit Napoli in 2013, Benitez spent six successful seasons with Liverpool in the Premier League - winning the 2005 UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

And the 54-year-old's achievements at Anfield did not go unnoticed, with his agent Manuel Garcia Quilon telling Calcionapoli24.it the former Valencia boss was highly sought-after by Real president Florentino Perez, whose attempts to prize Benitez back to La Liga proved unsuccessful.

"Rafa was for two consecutive years given the chance to become coach of Real Madrid," said Quilon.

"We received a very interesting proposal from the Blancos five years ago and the year before that.

"In order to convince him to accept the offer, Florentino Perez flew out in person with a private jet to England.

"He tried, without success, to convince Rafa's wife Montse to follow her husband in this new adventure.

"However, as Rafa had just renewed his contract with Liverpool and is a man of his word, he turned down the offer from his beloved Real Madrid despite the fact it was the best economic and sporting proposal he'd ever received."