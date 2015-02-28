Bentaleb determined to avoid European hangover

A 2-0 defeat in Florence put paid to Spurs' European campaign, and a potential route into the UEFA Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have failed to win five of their nine fixtures after European games this term, and Bentaleb is determined to avoid another sluggish performance at Wembley.

"We were really disappointed to lose, but we have to move on now," Bentaleb said.

"We have an important game against Chelsea and we have to put our heads into winning it.

"It was not the best preparation but it was not bad. We have to make sure we bounce back like we have done many times already this season.

"We are used to it. Sometimes you win football matches, sometimes you lose, but the most important thing is the way you respond and I think we will be ready for Chelsea on Sunday.

"We need to be focused and it is tough. But in the Premier League we sometimes have a game every two days so it is no different to this.

"When you lose you have to stay calm and keep focused and move on to winning the next game. There is no time to feel down."