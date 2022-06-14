Bentancur, Cavani and Suarez – How have Uruguayans fared in the Premier League?

Liverpool’s signing of Darwin Nunez makes him the 24th Uruguayan to play in the Premier League.

He is the third of his countrymen to arrive at Anfield, following Luis Suarez and Sebastian Coates.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best to play in the English top flight.

Luis Suarez (Liverpool, 2011-2014)

Luis Suarez was a revelation for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Unquestionably the best of his countrymen to play in England and a bargain at £22.7million. He scored 69 goals in 110 league appearances, famously scoring four against Norwich as he became the first Premier League player to register three hat-tricks against the same opposition. He had his disciplinary problems but almost dragged Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 2013-14.

Gus Poyet (Chelsea, 1997-2001, Tottenham 2001-2004)

Gus Poyet had a good goalscoring record for Chelsea (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Arrived at Stamford Bridge as a 29-year-old midfielder and managed an impressive return of 36 goals in 105 appearances. That return diminished when he moved to Spurs, aged 33, but he still scored 18 in 82.

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United 2020-22)

Edinson Cavani’s first season at Manchester United was better than his second (Phil Noble/PA)

Admittedly it was not the best version of the Uruguay goalscoring great that arrived at Old Trafford at the age of 33, but he still managed to make an impact, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances (only half of which were starts) in his maiden season. Injuries and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo curtailed his second and final campaign, with just two goals in 15 appearances.

Diego Forlan (Manchester United 2002-04)

Diego Forlan did not score as many goals as Manchester United had hoped (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United did not see the best of Diego Forlan. Just 10 league goals in 63 appearances was no indication of the career he was to go on to have in Spain, but his double in a 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield in 2002 endeared him to fans.

Gaston Ramirez (Southampton 2012-16, Hull 2014-15 and Middlesbrough 2016-17)

Gaston Ramirez was an exciting signing for Southampton but he never lived up to expectations (Adam Davy/PA)

Ramirez’s signing by Saints looked an exciting one and five goals in 26 was an OK start, but he never really ignited at St Mary’s and then spells at Hull and Middlesbrough, whom he was both relegated with, just compounded the frustration.

Abel Hernandez (Hull 2014-17)

Abel Hernandez never really cut it in the Premier League (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Hull made Hernandez their record £10m signing after a good spell at Palermo but he proved more suited to the Championship, with just four goals in each of his two Premier League seasons.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham 2022)

Early days for Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur but he has had a promising start (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Only signed in January from Juventus in a £21m deal, but the early signs have been encouraging.